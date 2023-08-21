SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big surge of hot weather is expected across the midsection of the country for the next few days.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday for a large part of southeast KELOLAND; a heat advisory is also in effect for portions of South Dakota.

The extreme heat is already forcing some businesses to make schedule changes.

The Great Plains Zoo announced it will close at 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat.

Also in Sioux Falls, Landscape Garden Centers plans to close at 3 p.m. for the next three days.

Sioux Empire Baseball Association announced changes to tryouts and more due to the high heat index.

By late in the day Monday, highs very close to 100 degrees are in the forecast for areas near Sioux Falls. We are expecting more 100s Tuesday and most likely another round of 100s on Wednesday.

We’ll be updating this story as additional closures are announced.