SOUTHWESTERN S.D. (KELO) — Extreme fire danger is expected Thursday, December 7th for southwestern South Dakota.

The mixture of strong winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and dry grass conditions create a high to very high fire danger not only in the southwestern part of South Dakota, but also across most of the state.

The SD Department of Pubic Safety warns people to be very carful with activities that could spark a fire. If you spot a fire of any size report it immediately.