BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) –.The lack of rain has caused many areas across South Dakota to experience extreme drought conditions.

The farming industry in South Eastern South Dakota has been hit especially hard.

Bon Homme County was already experiencing a burn ban due to dry conditions. Now, the area is the driest it’s been in years.

“We’re in moderate drought and then all of a sudden it jumped up to severe drought, jumped up way up and then moderate drought- or sorry extreme drought, crept up really fast,” said Eric Elsberry, emergency manager for Bon Homme.

The lack of rain here in Bon Homme Country is making it so the crops around here cattle producers use to feed are growing either slower than they usually do or not at all.

“It’s very thin. All the pastures were over grazed from last year. Hay crop not near what it should be on a normal year. It’s just- it’s going to be a struggle,” said Landon Nagel, cattle producer.

Landon Nagel has been growing corn, wheat, alfalfa and oats for feed for his 300 cattle. But none of his crops are where they need to be.

“We just need rain. And I know, I mean, we’re dry here but there’s other pockets in the state and surrounding states that are far drier than we are. And so I guess we’ll be thankful for what we have but it could definitely be more,” Nagel said.

He hasn’t had to sell any cattle yet, but the affects of this drought will be felt throughout the summer.

‘We’ve got a long, long way to go. Trying not to have to buy any feed yet. Our wheat didn’t have any yields. We bailed all that, which helps we got some more feed to grind but it’ll be interesting come fall, what decisions have to be made,” Nagel said.

Nagel has been a farmer in this area for over 30 years. while this drought is not ideal, he says they will persevere.

“Strongest people I’ve ever met. Yeah, Never gonna give up. You’re just gonna keep pushing through, no matter what it takes,” Nagel says.

Other counties across South Dakota have also put in burn bans.