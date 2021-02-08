Extreme cold will be hard on your vehicle: Tips to avoid damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We live in KELOLAND, so most of us are likely used to the colder weather. But Jay Trobec says for the first time in 25 years we are likely to have five straight days with single digit highs and nights will dip below zero.

When it’s this cold out, sometimes we are just crossing our fingers when we start our car. There are many ways the extreme cold can damage our cars. The first has to do with fluids, everything from oil to transmission fluid.

“Today’s oil and transmission fluid, they’re a lot more sophisticated than they used to be, and so are the engines today. But to give you an idea of what’s going on inside your engine, let’s take maple syrup, room temperature maple syrup, pours like water. Pretty easy, alright this is maple syrup that’s been sitting outside for about two hours, yeah, that’s the difference. It is thick and slow-moving.

So warming up your car before you start driving is not only more comfortable it’s easier on your vehicle.

The second way extreme cold can impact your car is through the battery. It’s often the most common problem repair shops see during a cold snap.

“My lights work, my radio works, my wipers work but my car won’t turn over that’s because your computer is looking at the voltage that battery is putting out and it’s not going to let it start because there isn’t enough voltage to sustain operation,” said Tom Broadbent, the owner of Airway Auto.

The owner of this car told us his battery was about 8 years old, it finally died and a technician replaced it today. If your battery is 4 years old or older you might consider getting it checked or replacing it before problems arise.

“So I always tell people when you get in your car in the morning just turn your key to on, don’t try and crank it, give it a few seconds to acclimate, it doesn’t take a long time just a few seconds. And then try and crank the car. Usually, that will give that battery enough time to show a little bit of a discharge and then bounce back from that and then the computer will look at it and say yeah we have enough voltage lets start that car,” said Broadbent.

This trick may give you the chance to get your car started and to the repair shop without a tow.

The third way extreme cold can impact your car is tire pressure. The colder the temperature the lower your tire pressure. If you have pressure sensors you may notice them coming on.

“The TPMS sensor issue is non-stop when the weather drops everybody comes in top off their tires. If the lights on on the dash and you can visibly see your tires are ok, drive it to the gas station and get some air, said Broadbent.

Just keep in mind that driving with low tire pressure over a prolonged period of time can cause uneven wear and shorten the life of your tires.

The fourth thing, try not to use your wiper blades. The extreme cold can make them brittle and can damage the rubber. The makers of both Anco and Champion wiper blades suggest wiping them with rubbing alcohol to prevent them from sticking to your windshield.

Also, the old advice about never letting your gas tank fall below half full in cold weather is good advice. Experts say this does two things. It makes it less likely that your gas line will freeze up from condensation in your tank, and if you get stranded it greatly increases your chances of survival.

The reality is we have to drive in the extreme cold, hopefully, these tips will help minimize and problems we all face.