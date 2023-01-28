SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND.

Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January.

Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather and wind throughout the weekend.

Sub-zero lows are likely across the region, with wind chills in the double digits below zero as well. Please be mindful of this if you must be out…along with the fact that we’ll likely be dealing with blowing snow in areas that have seen fresh snow.

Winter weather alerts

– A winter storm warning remains in place for Tripp County and points south and east into Yankton, Vermillion, Harrisburg, Sioux Center, and Le Mars through Saturday afternoon and evening.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for western and southwestern KELOLAND as well as the I-90 corridor from Mitchell through Worthington. This advisory is also through the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Snow totals will be heavier the closer to the Missouri River you go, with a sharp cut-off north of I-90 to the east. Several inches of snow are also expected in western KELOLAND.

SD road conditions

No travel is advised in Tripp County as of 10:40 a.m. CT Saturday.

South Dakota 511 road map as of 10:40 a.m. CT Saturday.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the high wind and fresh snow are making for difficult driving conditions Saturday morning.

435th and South Dakota Highway 52. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

SD Highway 50 and 435. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

South Dakota Highway near 314. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bottom of Chalkstone Hill. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

South Dakota Highway 52 Westbound. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

South Dakota 50 east to Vermillion. Photo from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 50 is down to one lane going in both directions and country roads are shut due to winds, officials say.

In Tripp County, deputies responded to multiple vehicles in the ditch as well as rollovers Saturday night.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Snow Alerts

The cities of Harrisburg and Yankton have declared snow alerts that are in effect this morning. Vehicles parked along emergency routes will be ticketed and towed until plowing operations are completed.

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.