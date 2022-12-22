SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope.

There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff.

The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride bikes, or take the bus. But during this weather, the organization will be providing rides.

“We have many guests who leave anywhere from 4 to 4:30 in the morning to be able to go to work, so tomorrow one of our staff is coming in early and is going to do all of those morning transports,” said Becker.

Director Julie Becker says staff tries to make sure the residents don’t walk out the door without the proper winter clothing.

“We haven’t had any frostbite here at the St. Francis House only because the staff is so diligent in making sure everybody is dressed warmly. Even individuals who have come in off the street, who maybe wanted to stay here and they, had to go get the background check. They’re not dressed appropriately. We go down. We get the items for them. I said stop before we even give you directions. You need to have a warm coat, gloves, and stocking hat before you are out in this weather,” said Becker.

That winter gear comes from generous donations by KELOLAND Viewers.

The St. Francis House partners with us for Keep KELOLAND Warm, making sure anyone who needs coats, gloves, hats and other winter gear have what they need.

“Every time it gets colder we see that more people are in need of just the basic necessities and that;’s why it is so critical that we keep donating those coats for Keep Keloland Warm, hats gloves scarves all the warm apparel because as soon as it comes in the agencies are putting in requests for more items,” said Becker.

The St. Francis House is a distribution center for the donated items and works with other agencies who help the homeless and those in need. And right now, the need is there.

Winter apparel can be donated any time at the St. Francis House. It is located at 210 North Sherman Avenue in Sioux Falls.