Extra traffic expected at Chambers Street tree drop off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you plan a trip to the tree drop off site near the Sioux Falls Street Department, prepare for some extra traffic in the area.

On Saturday, the City of Sioux Falls is hosting a surplus auction. The auction is located at the Street Maintenance Facility on Chambers Street.

The city says people should plan for heavy traffic in this area.

People are encouraged to use the tree debris drop off site located at the Fairgrounds on Lyons Boulevard.

The surplus auction starts at 9 a.m. with car sales taking place at noon.