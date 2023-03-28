SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer temperatures have thawed the frozen ice chunks at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, bringing higher water levels and some other safety concerns.

You’ll notice some extra signage, warning people to stay away from the foam in the river.

Large amounts of foam buildup can be found along the banks and rocks of the Falls, sometimes even appearing like snow or ice.

Added safety measures, including signage, was put up after a 5-year-old girl fell into the water and drowned while trying to touch the foam along the river.