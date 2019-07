As you pack up and get ready to head to your holiday destinations, safety officials are reminding you to have patience on the road.

Last year, the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to 57 crashes during the 4th of July weekend, including one that killed five people in Yankton.

The Highway Patrol plans to have extra troopers out on the roads over the next few days.

Law enforcement reminds you to slow down, wear your seat belt and don’t drink and drive.