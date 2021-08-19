Extra officers will be patrolling school zones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As students head back to school and that means drivers need to slow down for school zones.

For the first two full weeks of school, Sioux Falls police will have extra officers working in school zones before and after class.

The goal will be to get people to slow down and take extra caution.

“It’s been a long hot summer, a lot of folks probably aren’t use to seeing kids on their morning commute around schools and in school zones,” Sgt. Travis Olsen with Sioux Falls Police said.

The school zone safety awareness project will start August 30th and run through September 10th.

Officers will focus on education and enforcement.

Classes started this week at Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Catholic and Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools. The first day of class for Sioux Falls Public schools is one week from today.