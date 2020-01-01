Extra officers will be out tonight looking for drunk drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of you are probably getting ready for your New Years Eve celebrations tonight.

Before you ring in the New Year, Sioux Falls police remind everyone to find a safe and sober way home.

“Make arrangements ahead of time to have a sober driver, or take a Lyft, have a friend give you a ride, take an Uber, call a cab. There’s a lot of different ways that people can get home safely,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says there will be extra officers out this evening looking for drunk drivers.