EXTRA: Great Bear Ski Valley’s Snirt Fest 2020

A Sioux Falls company — with its team of scientists and a herd of genetically engineered cows — is working feverishly to develop and produce an effective treatment for people infected with the coronavirus.

SAb Biotherapeutics has emerged as a major player in the effort to generate a viable antidote to the fast-moving virus that is sweeping across the world and the United States, so far sickening more than 140,000 and killing several thousand.