SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police teamed up with the South Dakota Highway Patrol this past weekend for eight hours of increased law enforcement.

According to a news release from the City of Sioux Falls, the effort yielded 19 speeding citations, six DWI arrests for alcohol, two DWI arrests for drugs, four citations for open container and several other citations.

Authorities zeroed in on speeding as well as dangerous driving in the greater Sioux Falls area, with 10 law enforcement officers coming together to work the operation between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.