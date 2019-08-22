Extra deputies in Lincoln County for back to school

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of kids are heading back to school this week all across KELOLAND.

In Lincoln County, extra deputies and troopers were on the roads today doing a school zone saturation.

Deputy E.J. Colshan says they’re looking for people speeding, seat belt violations, and people not stopping at stop signs.

“There’s going to be extra kids walking to school, there’s going to be kids out riding bikes and we want everybody to obey the laws and just slow down so the kids can stay safe,” Colshan said.

The sheriff’s department also conducted a saturation patrol Wednesday morning and ticketed 13 people for stop sign violations.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald’s rode along with deputies will have more coverage on KELOLAND News.