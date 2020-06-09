Extra crews called in to help restore power following overnight storm

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of central and eastern KELOLAND got a taste of severe weather this season overnight.

People in the Mount Vernon area are without power after strong storms knocked down electric poles.

The Tuesday morning storm caused over 100 broken poles near Mount Vernon and Loomis, according to an email sent by the Central Electric Cooperative Manager of Communications.

Central Electric Cooperative reminded people stay away from all downed lines and broken poles as they can still be energized. Do not drive over downed wires as it is extremely dangerous and makes power restoration very difficult.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the company said customers should expect to be without power throughout the night and into Wednesday. It says additional crews have been brought in to help restore power.

Crews do not have an estimated restoration time and continue to assess damage.