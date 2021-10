MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators believe an extension cord may have caused a house fire in Mitchell on Sunday.

Crews say when they arrived at the home in the central part of the city, they found a small fire burning in the basement. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other parts of the house.

Investigators say the extension cord showed signs of arcing and was determined to be the cause of the fire.

The homeowners got out of the house safely and no one was hurt.