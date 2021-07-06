Expo building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds sees storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s storm caused significant damage to the roof of the expo building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The strong winds rolled up a portion of the rubber roofing, exposing about 20,000 square feet. It also removed more than 100 feet of tin.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate that it’s happening this close to the fair, but as you can see we’ve got teams already out here working on it and seeing what we can do to fix it,” Sioux Empire Fair Director of Marketing & Public Relations Courtney Hokanson said.

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President Scott Wick tells KELOLAND News that crews can and will have the roof fixed prior to next month’s fair.