Explosive unit disarms World War I military shell in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A World War I military shell was cleared without incident Sunday in Sioux Falls, police spokesman Sam Clemens said during Monday’s daily news briefing.

Clemens said the World War I shell was reported Saturday afternoon on the 100 block of North Grange Avenue. Clemens said it was believed that the shell had belonged to a relative and had been in home for a long time.

The Sioux Falls Police explosive unit responded on Saturday, Oct. 17, and secured the shell. An explosive unit at the Ellsworth Air Force Base was contacted because it was a military shell, Clemens said.

The military unit made the shell safe, Clemens said.