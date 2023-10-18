SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — The deadly explosion near Humboldt is the fifth house explosion in South Dakota that we’ve reported on this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to investigators across the state, they’ve had a variety of causes.

In February, flames shot 15-to-20 feet into the air, forcing a Rapid City neighborhood to evacuate.

A speeding car had crashed into a home, causing a gas leak and explosion.

The driver died and three families lost their homes.

Just days later, an explosion blew the roof off a home in Madison.

Family members were inside when it happened.

In March, an explosion at a Lake Madison home was caught on surveillance camera. You can see flying debris near the top of your screen. Fortunately, no one was home.

Investigators determined both of the Madison home explosions were caused by excessive snow covering the gas meters, which caused gas to leak into the homes.

In May, a massive explosion flattened a home southeast of Ft Pierre, killing a baby girl and her grandparents. Investigators say liquefied petroleum gas made its way into the basement of the home. They aren’t sure what sparked the explosion, but they are confident it was not suspicious.

The names of the victims from Wednesday’s explosion have not yet been released and the explosion remains under investigation tonight.