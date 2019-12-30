Explosion in Aberdeen leaves three people injured

Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating an explosion that happened Monday afternoon.

Harms Oil Company co-owner Jason Harms says that the explosion happened at the Harms Oil maintenance shop in Aberdeen.

Three people were hurt and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.