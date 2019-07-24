Explosion at Iowa food plant

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities are investigating an explosion at a plant in northwest Iowa.

It happened at the Deluxe Food Plant in Sheldon.

The Assistant Fire Chief says his crew saw an explosion and small fire with some debris.

Firefighters say the building suffered extensive damage and parts of the bin could be seen hanging from the side of the building.

People in the area say they are thankful for local firefighters who quickly responded to the explosion and helped prevent any further damage in the area.

