Explore some roaring new exhibits at the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dinosaurs may no longer rule the earth, but they’re causing quite a roar at the Washington Pavilion.

On May 2nd, the pavilion finally reopened the second floor of their Kirby Science Center, but this floor is second to none. The museum has only been open for two weeks and it’s looking to put a new twist on fun and education.

“One of the first things you’ll notice when you come in is we have a wonderful trivia game that’s interactive; it’s almost like being in a game show and it’s different aspects of South Dakota and trivia that you can compete against others to see how you do when it comes to all the many facts.” Director of Museums Jason Folkerts said.

But their newly revamped dinosaur exhibit is where things really come to life.

“You enter into a whole world of dinosaurs which, again, I’m standing in and everything from the very carpet we’re standing on which is a floor that’s interactive; there’s actually a game built into it where you can be an explorer and find things in South Dakota. From the dinosaurs that are roaming around the floor to the jeep, and, of course, behind me is our famous Stan but now Stan’s got a great home to live in,” Folkerts said

This even includes an archeological dig where kids can discover bones and other areas for them to color in their own dinosaurs.

These new exhibits are full of attractions that kids can really sink their teeth into.

“It’s all hands on. They’re not sitting, reading, watching presentations, they’re exploring this all hands-on. … Everything is so lifelike and yeah it just creates an experience for them that I can’t give them in my own classroom,” Kindergarten Teacher Paige De Jong said.

Max Hofer: What do you like to do?

Student Calvin Asmus: I kind of like to go through that tunnel

Max Hofer: What tunnel?

Calvin Asmus: Over there.

Max Hofer: And what do you get to do in the tunnel?

Calvin Asmus: We, like, get to hide in there,

Max Hofer: You get to hide? Hide from the dinosaurs?

(Asmus nods yes)

But if you roam around for a bit, you’ll find that things get a little deeper.

“Then you move into a quarry and our quarry is exciting; very interactive, there is conveyor belts, and extraction of rocks, there’s also different ways you can make different products that you can learn about, and we have a very special thing it’s an explosion,” Folkerts said.

Creating a mind-blowing experience for those young and old.

“I just tell people to come down for a day – make it a day. Because you will find there’s a lot to do here,” Folkerts said.

The exhibits are open Mondays through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. During Free First Friday hours (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month), get free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center. Enjoy special admission rates for the Wells Fargo CineDome mission films.