Explaining how an Amber Alert is issued in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the weekend you may have gotten a notification on your phone notifying you of an Amber Alert. Two children were believed to be in immediate danger. Authorities said Katrina Seay had taken them from their home on Saturday morning.

South Dakota’s latest Amber Alert was a success. Just hours after releasing pictures of two missing children, a vehicle and a suspected kidnapper, the children were safe and the suspect was in custody.

According to a state website, the Amber Alert system aims to notify the public as soon as a child is abducted to increase the chances of a child being returned to their family safely.

There are four criteria for declaring an Amber Alert. It must be requested by law enforcement

There must be credible evidence of an abduction, as well as evidence that the child is in danger. Finally, there must be enough useful information that could be used to help safely recover the child and arrest the suspect.

Saturday’s case met all of the qualifications.

If a missing person case doesn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, the state can issue an endangered missing advisory. There is also criteria for those alerts.