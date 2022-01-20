EXPLAINER: Federal charges against 3 cops in Floyd killing

FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death will go on trial Jan. 20, 2022. The trial date was given Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led to George Floyd’s killing face federal trial on charges they violated the Black man’s civil rights.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly accused of willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under “color of law,” or government authority.

All three are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his liberty without due process, specifically depriving him of the right to be free from an officer’s deliberate indifference to his medical needs.

Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin.