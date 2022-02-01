SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are investigating two overdose calls yesterday at Roosevelt High School. Police tell us the cases are unrelated, but couldn’t go into much detail because the investigations involve juveniles. They say there’s been talk about brownies laced with drugs going around the school, but that information was false.

“The rumors are rumors,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “There’s really no factual basis to those rumors. And that’s the one point that I wanted to make is that there were no brownies that were being involved. There was a report that there were multiple victims, or multiple juveniles had overdosed, that’s not accurate. I mean, we had two of them but they were talking about a higher number than that and that’s just not true.”

Police say both of the kids who overdosed survived.

Darcy Jensen, the executive director of Prairie View Prevention in Sioux Falls, says 11 percent of all overdoses between 2011 and 2020 in South Dakota were people aged 15 to 24.

Click here for data on alcohol and drug use among high schoolers in 2019 from the South Dakota Department of Health

“When we look at those numbers, we know that eleven percent of our young people in South Dakota overdosed and died. And that’s way too many kids to lose,” Jensen said.

She says recently there’s been an increase in young people using meth, heroin and fentanyl.

“I think the stresses of COVID and isolation sometimes, maybe they have parents or guardians, somebody else who uses in that home and because they’re spending more time in that home, there’s more exposure and maybe they begin using with another person in that home,” Jensen said.

Even just stressed out students might turn to drugs for relief or to alter their mood. However, Jensen says they don’t always know what they’re taking.

“It might’ve been laced with something else. I’ve had students who thought they were just buying marijuana and in fact, it was laced with fentanyl or it was laced with something else,” Jensen said.

She says signs parents can watch out for include behavioral changes, weight loss, routine changes, dilated pupils, changes in appearance, lack of care in how they dress and changes in grades.

“Not any one of those signal, ‘oh no, I have drug use in my adolescent or friend,’ but when we start to see those in combination, we know that something is different in their life,” Jensen said.

Jensen says there are multiple options and programs in Sioux Falls for both drug prevention and treatment.

Agencies that help with prevention programs and treatment:

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national helpline can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)