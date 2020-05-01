Experts continue to investigate growing Black Hawk sinkhole

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Meade County continue to ask the public to stay away from a large sinkhole that emerged on Monday.

According to the Meade County Emergency Management, the sinkhole developed on East Daisy Drive in Black Hawk. Geologists, state engineers and members of the National Speleological Society have inspected the area and discovered a void under many housing lots with an initial data of 350 feet by 80 feet. You can see the photos the agency posted on Facebook.

More houses have been evacuated and law enforcement is patrolling the area to keep people away. Authorities say many smaller holes are developing in the area and the area is very unstable.