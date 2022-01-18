Expert discusses Ravnsborg crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of those testifying Tuesday at Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment hearing is an expert on crash reconstruction.

KELOLAND News spoke crash reconstruction expert John Daly today to find out what kind of information he will be able to provide to lawmakers.

One of the most experienced crash investigators in the country is testifying before the committee.

Daly analyzed the data collected by the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the outskirts of Highmore.

With more than 40 years of experience starting as sheriff’s deputy with an engineering degree. Daily started his own Wyoming-based company called Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations.

He’s also the co-author of 3 books on the subject including “The Fundamentals of Crash Reconstruction.”

“Two vehicles come together and you want to find out the speed change of each vehicle, you gather the evidence then you apply the physics and mathematics,” John Daly said.

Daily says he went over every piece of evidence and every report connected to the crash that killed Joe Boever.

Tom Hanson: What was complicated about this specific case?

“Well I’m not so sure it was all that complicated but there was just a lot of evidence that needed to be gathered and carefully analyzed and obviously it’s a high profile case. So we need to know we are analyzing all of the evidence to the highest degree that we can,” Daly said.

Daily has reconstructed hundreds of accidents. When it comes to the Ravnsborg crash, Daily says at this point he can’t talk about specifics but he’s very confident they have a clear picture of what happened on the night of September 12th of 2020.

“The important stuff, yes we have it and we know it, and that’s all I can say about it,” Daly said.

Daily says his job is to present the findings based on the evidence. It will be up to the nine lawmakers to decide if Ravnsborg committed what they feel is an impeachable offense. Their recommendation will then be sent to the full house.