Experiencing the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People have been out enjoying the Sanford International golf tournament this weekend.

The Sanford International brought in plenty of fans today. Crowds of people were at Minnehaha Country Club. Today brought the second round of the tournament.

Vince Fiala, from Sioux Falls, was at the the tournament today. He came to the tournament last year and decided to come back again.

“Last year we got to actually see Jack Nicklaus, he was within about five feet of us. He’s a great guy. It’s fun to see pro golf players, it really is,” Fiala said.

Fiala says the Sanford International is a big deal for Sioux Falls.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., you’ll hear from Fiala and another fan about their experience so far at the Sanford International.