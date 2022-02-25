SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Faith Temple Food Giveaway has been doing just that since 2009, and some of the people helping make Friday’s giveaway happen in Sioux Falls look certain to use it in their training. Nursing students from the University of Sioux Falls loaded up food into cars Friday afternoon at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway. Among them are Jazmine Burns and Brooklin Vinatieri.

“You don’t think about all the food that you have access to on a daily basis and especially having nutritious foods that are beneficial for your health,” Burns said.

“We really want them to understand that food insecurity does not have a specific face,” said Maddie Borah, public health clinical instructor with the University of Sioux Falls. “It could be anybody and everybody and you might be surprised who comes through the line.”

“At this past week’s giveaway we had over 1400 people come to the fairgrounds physically to receive food,” said Josh Hayes, assistant director of the Faith Temple Food Giveaway. “We’re expecting thousands of people to physically come over the next few weeks into months.”

Vinatieri shared why she wants to be a nurse.

“I just love taking care of people, and I love seeing where people come from,” Vinatieri said. “I’ve always been a people person and I’ve always had this kind of outgoing personality and I appreciate when people are kind of open up to me and say this is what I’ve got going on, how can you help.”

As part of their education, the students took public transit and had to walk 15 minutes to the fairgrounds.

“It was very cold, I was very grateful that I had mittens and a hat and layers and that I was able to have nice boots and stuff like that, but some people don’t have that, and so I was very blessed this morning,” Vinatieri said.

Additionally, the students receive the same box of food which they’re distributing. They’re taking that home and pairing it with a $14 food allowance for a week. Experience is the lesson. It’s about both broader public health and a nurse’s concern for the individual.

“You can read a textbook, close it, out of sight, out of mind, and it doesn’t really teach you anything. today they get to learn what it’s like to be a family that’s struggling with food insecurity, that family may be one of their patients in the future,” Borah said.

The next giveaway is Friday, March 4.