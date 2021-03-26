Expect increase in Amazon impersonation scams in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite many warnings, phone scammers continue to target people in KELOLAND. The latest is called a shopping scam. It starts with a phone message.

“For the order number 0773, if you have made this purchase kindly confirm the transaction and simply hang up the call.”

This scam trying to get your money and personal information. This message left on my phone a few days ago has an Amazon order number to make it sound legit. The Better Business Bureau’s Jessie Schmidt says the scammers are hoping to catch people off guard.

“They don’t let them off the telephone, they’re persistent, they’ll create this sense of urgency, like I said they know all the things to say,” said Jessie Schmidt.

This scam is designed to make people panic and think they may have to pay for an item they did not order. Here is more of the phone message.

“However if you have not made any such transactions then press one or call us back on the number 443-884-5787 thank you.”

They know you haven’t made a transaction. It’s a total setup right call me back at this number if it’s not you, well of course it’s not you, said Schmidt.

Amazon has grown to be the 2nd most impersonated organization in the country. Only the Social Security Administration is used in more often in scams.

“With Amazon now in Sioux Falls, it means we are going to see even more scams coming our way.

“Amazon is opening distribution centers across the country, that’s easy to find out they can certainly pray upon individuals that way and so I’m not surprised at all that we will start to see some Amazon calls drop into that 605,” Said Schmidt.

The scammers left a phone number, so we called to see if anyone would answer,.

“Your call cannot be completed as dialed.”

“It appears it could have been a burner phone,” said Schmidt.

A burner phone is usually a prepaid phone the scammers will use for a day or two.

And it not just our older friends and family being targeted. According to the Better Business Bureau, for the first time adults ages, 18 to 34 reported the highest median losses from scams, about 150 dollars.

Amazon job scams are also on the rise. Be aware there is only one place to apply for a job online at Amazon and that is Amazon.jobs. Today, there is currently one job listed for Sioux Falls