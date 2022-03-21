RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Some big changes are in the works for the Rapid City Regional Airport. With passenger numbers on the rise and more visitors coming to the Black Hills, the airport is looking to expand.

As tourism season approaches, people all across the country are planning trips to the Black Hills.

“Even this year so far. January and February numbers we have, the inquiries that we are getting in, the phone calls, the visitor guide requests is way up over last year same time,” Stacie Granum, Interim CEO for Visit Rapid City, said.

Which means, more passengers. The Rapid City Airport is getting busier and busier each year.

“So as we are seeing all these improvements from that end, we know that we need to be looking at the physical plant infrastructure here,” Patrick Dame, Exec. Dir. of the Rapid City Regional Airport, said.

The project includes more than $100 million worth of renovations and expansions. There will be new offices, ticket counters, and more space at terminals – making room for more flights.

“The needs really are there to be able to accommodate the traffic loads that we’ve got today and into the future,” Dame said.

Ideas for the project started about 6 years ago. Construction is scheduled to start around next summer.

It’s just one of the many ways the area is adjusting to the influx of visitors.

“I think the expansion out at the airport is going to mean really big things for this whole region. Additional direct flights, larger flights even, it’s just going to be easier to get here,” Granum said.

The Airport’s Executive Director says construction on the project could take 4 to 5 years to finish.