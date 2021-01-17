Expansion to Monument Health’s Cancer Care Institute starts construction spring of this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 36 million dollar project at Monument Health in Rapid City will double the size of the Cancer Care Institute.

Dr. Daniel Petereit is an oncologist and has worked with the hospital for over twenty years. He says this expansion will help the cancer care institute immensely.

“For me personally this is a phenomenal opportunity because I came here 21 years ago to bring additional services here. And that will really complete the vision and dream I had in addition to others,” Dr. Petereit said.

Last year, the Cancer Care Institute treated 40-thousand patients, which averaged about 160 patients a day.

“With that volume we were really busting at the seams and I think this will help not only with our throughput but the patient care experience,” Dr. Petereit said.

The addition will be 70,000 square feet. Construction will begin this Spring. The entire project will take roughly two years.

“We have completely outgrown our space so our board and our organization has come forward with a proposal of how we can meet the needs of our communities Doug Koch, VP of Operations for Monument Health, said.

The expansion will include consulting rooms, conference areas and technology. As well as, more roomy, pleasant spaces for patients separated by walls instead of curtains.

“They spend a lot of time in those chairs and we want to make sure that the experience is as good as possible for them,” Koch said.

Along with the expansion, the Monument Health Foundation announced an $8.5 million capital campaign, called “Together We Can,” to help fund the project.

The Foundation has committed $6.5 million in previously raised funds for the campaign. The remaining $2 million will come from community donations.