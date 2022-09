SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an emergency, treatment for a chronic illness or a general health checkup, access to healthcare is extremely important.

While a trip to the doctor is fairly easy in bigger cities, fewer resources and long travel distances can create a major challenge for people living in smaller, rural communities.

In this week’s inside KELOLAND we will look at the work underway to expand virtual care in South Dakota and the important role it could play.