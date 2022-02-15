SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls hospitals have been at or near capacity for months as the pandemic continues, but health care leaders say the strain on both local health systems is not all due to COVID-19. It’s also the result of the explosive population growth across South Dakota.



“Avera McKennan is almost full every day,” Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center CEO David Flicek said.



It’s a similar story at Sanford in Sioux Falls.



“Last week on a Wednesday we set a census record. It has nothing to do with COVID, it has everything to do with population growth,” Sanford Health Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said.



But it’s not just Sioux Falls residents filling these key regional hospitals.



“56% of our patients come from outside of Sioux Falls,” Flicek said.



“We do see patients come from really a couple hundred-mile radius for clinic appointments as well depending on what type of medical specialty they need to see, or surgical specialty, where we do those procedures here not in those outlying communities,” Munce said.



Both Avera and Sanford are working to grow the care patients can receive at their local network hospital, to help take some pressure off of the increased traffic in Sioux Falls.

“Within Sanford, we have a number of critical access hospitals, we have larger facilities in Aberdeen, or Worthington or Chamberlain,” Munce said. “What COVID has really helped us do and helped push us, is really how do we utilize those beds to a different capacity.”



“We tend to say if our rural network is strong, Sioux Falls will be strong. It’s very important that we have good institutions out in Gregory, Miller, Milbank because they ultimately will send their patients to us. That’s been a growth strategy for us as well,” Flicek said.



While the benefits of providing more localized health care are clear…



“Patients can stay in their communities, stay where they’re close to their loved ones and their families, we know people heal faster and their outcomes are improved by doing so,” Munce said.



…growing that rural network is more than just building facilities–their main challenge is bringing in health care providers.



“It’s a challenge in Sioux Falls, but in some rural communities it’s a much larger challenge,” Munce said.



One that’s become a little easier this past year as more people look to move to the state.



“We have seen numbers of people wanting to leave bigger cities for South Dakota this past year, that’s been a strength for us as we’re trying to manage this growth,” Flicek said.

But in order to serve the growing population in Sioux Falls and across the state, Avera and Sanford say recruiting more workforce is essential.



A look at the plans for growing care and access to new health care facilities in Sioux Falls, coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.