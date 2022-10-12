BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO)– South Dakota State University is known for preparing students for their future careers.

But the campus also houses a center teaching younger students taking their first steps in education.

“We invited you here because we wanted to show off not a new staff member but the environment,” said Anne Karabon, director of the School of Education, Counseling and Human Development.

The Fishback Center for Early Childhood Education specializes in education for younger students.

“When they are going through kindergarten and childhood, that is the foundation and the base of what they are learning throughout the rest of their life so it’s definitely important,” said Tyana Bennett, Kindergarten Instructor.

Over the summer, coordinators have been working to update the center with new security measures, equipment and materials for teachers and students.

“We do this all for the children, we believe in the importance of what we do and how we support them and encourage them for lifelong learning,” said Jen Johnson, Coordinator of the Fishback Center.

Today the updated center held an open house. So parents could see the new additions and how they will benefit their children.

“They get to see other children and they learn from other children so they have opportunities to imamate other children’s play,” said Ashlee Haselhorst, parent and teacher.

“It’s a celebration of early childhood programming here at SDSU and how we support children, families and student candidates,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says the center is celebrating the return to pre-covid guidelines for the center’s operation.