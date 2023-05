PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expanding paid family leave for state employees.

They will receive 100 percent of their benefits for up to 12 weeks. This covers births and adoptions.

The rules package was passed by the South Dakota Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.

The governor says this will give moms and dads the chance to bond with a their child during those crucial first few weeks of birth or adoption.