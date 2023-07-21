SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $500,000 donation is making a splash at the Midco Aquatic Center.

The Sioux Falls Parks Foundation announced Thursday the donation given by Joe and Jennifer Kirby is going toward renovating and expanding the locker rooms. The aquatic center saw more than 220,000 visitors last year.

Director of Parks and Recreation Don Kearney said the project is the latest in a series of private-public partnerships designed to enhance new and existing park and recreation areas in Sioux Falls.

The total cost of the project is $1.2 million, with the City of Sioux Falls contributing $700,000.

The project is expected to begin in 2024.