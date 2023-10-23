SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislative Research Council will be looking for a new director.

On Monday, the Legislature’s Executive Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Reed Holwegner, who took over as the leader for the state’s non-partisan staff in 2020.

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck made the motion to accept the resignation of Holwegner after the 15-member board met in executive session.

Schoenbeck also made a motion that was passed to have the executive committee work out any issues with severance pay with Holwegner.

Holwegner is still listed as the LRC director on the South Dakota Legislature website.

In April, the Executive Board started holding closed-door sessions on a regular basis with the Legislative Research Council’s director to discuss personnel and human-resource matters.

During a Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting, Holwegner told state lawmakers they to think about future legislative needs, including more staff or the number of days the legislature meets.

John McCullough, the chief research and legal analyst for LRC, was appointed as the interim LRC director.