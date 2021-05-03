Excitement surrounds return of racing at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is set to open its first full race season since 2016 on Sunday.

Dozens of race cars and hot rods made their way to Red Rock Bar & Grill for Sunday’s annual Race Party Car Show.

“I used to race, so coming from racing families, and once we got the Red Rock it was a perfect place to host a little party where we could have the cars on display,” Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge said.

Mitch Runge has owned Red Rock for seven years.

“The weather scared a few people off I think, but we still got a really good turnout nonetheless and everybody’s really excited,” Runge said.

Much of that excitement centers on the long-awaited return of racing at Huset’s Speedway.

“The vibe is in the air, everybody is excited to have Huset’s back,” Runge said.

Runge says weekly races will provide a major boost to business.

“Sundays are going to be a different game than when the track was closed for all the area businesses around here and especially us,” Runge said.

“Hope I get a chance to go there. It’s definitely my favorite track,” Hobby Stock driver Tyler Schlumbohm said.

Tyler Schlumbohm started racing hobby stocks in 2016. He grew up watching his dad race at Huset’s Speedway and calls racing a family-oriented sport.

“Done it since I was a kid, watched my dad and watched all the friends he made, all the families and friends he made there and now I’m doing the same thing so the race community is awesome to be part of,” Schlumbohm said.

Now Schlumbohm is helping pave the way for the next generation of drivers.

Click HERE for the 2021 Huset’s Speedway schedule.