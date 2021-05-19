Excitement surrounds new Cherapa development downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city now has its sights set on another multi-million project just across the river. Tuesday, we told you about the $160 million dollar development that will transform the Eastbank of downtown Sioux Falls with three new buildings. They’ll house retail space, apartments and condos. Crews haven’t even broken ground yet, but the excitement is already full steam ahead.

Now that there are fewer trains after the city relocated the old switchyard the redevelopment on the 10-acres seems to be back on track.

Developers are proposing to build what looks like a small city within the city.

“We’re the club the cool kids know about,” Theresa Flannery-Kramer said.

Theresa Flannery-Kramer is part owner of Ode To Food and Drink restaurant in the Cherapa building.

“You know we’re still kind of a hidden restaurant, a lot of people don’t even know we exist in this office building,” Flannery-Kramer said.

But she’s positive that with the proposed project that’ll change.

“All growth is good for us in the hospitality industry, in the food and drink industry people always need to eat and drink so getting foot traffic and getting people to know where we are located with reference to the Arc with reference to the new Cherapa buildings it’s just good for us,” Flannery-Kramer said.

It’s not just the restaurant industry that is looking forward to the project, the hotel industry also welcomes it.

“Pretty big, exciting with all the different things it could bring with business for the hotel and travelers and with all the different retail options that could be there,” Country Inn & Suites director of sales Josh Allen said.

But there might be some skeptics, who point to other projects that were proposed for downtown, but failed.

Flannery-Kramer says she doesn’t see that happening with this one, because of the developer, Jeff Scherschligt.

“If he says he wants to do all three phases at once, he will do all three phases at once,” Flannery-Kramer said.

Work on all three buildings is planned to start this Fall, and if all goes according to plan they could be complete in 2023.