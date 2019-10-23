Excitement for College GameDay continues to build

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Brookings, College GameDay preps are underway.

One of our news crews spotted the official GameDay bus in Sioux Falls. It was parked at Home Depot overnight before it makes its way to Brookings, where ESPN will be shining the national spotlight on the Dakota Marker game between SDSU and NDSU.

Game day crew trucks and busses found outside of Home Depot this morning! #Kelosports pic.twitter.com/rrGUV1tgOn — Max Hofer (@KELOMaxH) October 23, 2019

Here’s a look at where the bus is likely headed. SDSU’s Marketing Director posted this picture on Twitter showing a barricaded parking lot – near the College Green. That’s where Saturday’s show will take place.

Call me crazy, but I am guessing some trucks will be parking here today! #BringTheBlue #Gameday #DakotaMarker pic.twitter.com/QLR62RyfJY — Mike Lockrem (@ML_Lockrem) October 23, 2019

Governor Kristi Noem is getting in on the action. She made a bet with North Dakota’s Governor. The governor of the losing state will have to post a selfie in the other team’s jersey.

The bet is on!! If SDSU wins the Dakota Marker game on Sat., ND Gov @DougBurgum has to post a selfie in an SDSU jersey. If NDSU wins (which they won’t… #GoJacks…) I have to post a selfie in an NDSU jersey. 🤮 Be sure to tune in to the showdown Sat. at 2!! GO JACKS!! 🐰 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 23, 2019

Whether you are planning to go to the game or want to check out the show, here’s where you can find everything you need to know.