Excitement for College GameDay continues to build

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Brookings, College GameDay preps are underway.
One of our news crews spotted the official GameDay bus in Sioux Falls. It was parked at Home Depot overnight before it makes its way to Brookings, where ESPN will be shining the national spotlight on the Dakota Marker game between SDSU and NDSU.
Here’s a look at where the bus is likely headed. SDSU’s Marketing Director posted this picture on Twitter showing a barricaded parking lot – near the College Green. That’s where Saturday’s show will take place.
Governor Kristi Noem is getting in on the action. She made a bet with North Dakota’s Governor. The governor of the losing state will have to post a selfie in the other team’s jersey.
