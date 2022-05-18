SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Families are already making plans to visit a new skateboarding park in Sioux Falls, even though construction is still a year away. Last week, we told you that organizers surpassed their fundraising goal thanks to a donation from the City of Sioux Falls. The $2.5 million dollars raised will build a skate park near the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. One Sioux Falls mom who’s looking forward to staying closer to home for skateboard outings.

Erica Heim will go to great lengths in pursuit of skateboarding. On weekends, she’ll drive her two daughters to skateparks in Sioux City, Des Moines and the Twin Cities.

“When we go to Des Moines, there’s people from all over the place, but they have one of the biggest in the U.S., Heim said.

But the long road trips will end for Heim once the new skatepark opens in Sioux Falls next year.

“It’s going to be really nice to just pull them up and drop them off at the park here in town, or skate with them,” Heim said.

Heim donated money to the construction of the new skatepark. She sees it as an investment in the community.

“I know that since my kids have been skating, the skateboard community has kind of become a bit of a family to us and so it’s just going to expand that,” Heim said.

The new skatepark will be in the design of the city’s most famous landmark: the falls at Falls Park.

“How the water sits on top, that’s where the bowls will be in our skatepark. How there’s kind of terraces down the middle where the water falls down, we’ve got that kind of set up and then over to the right, we’ve got another set of stairs with the handrail and such, like the falls has that extra runoff to the side,” Sioux Falls Skatepark Association President Walter Portz said.

Another important feature of the new skatepark is that it will be built entirely out of concrete. A big difference from the metal ramps you’ll currently find in Sioux Falls.

“So it’s rideable every dry month of the year. The parks that we have now get really hot in the summer, their metal construction, or skate-like construction, and that’s what gets really hot, makes it hard to skate,” Portz said.

Concrete also gives the park a much longer life, meaning families like the Heims can be skateboarding for generations.

“To have something of this magnitude for the skateboard community in Sioux Falls is just going to be awesome,” Heim said.

The skatepark association has raised enough donations to complete the park. Any new donations will go to projects to get more kids on skateboards, as well as to creating small skate spots in city parks to increase access.