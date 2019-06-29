Excessive heat warning issued in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been talking about it for several days now and there’s no question that the very warm, upper level high has arrived in KELOLAND.

The 90° temperatures, muggy air and dew points in the 70s has advanced the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The heat index values will approach 110° within the warning and 105° in the advisory. Criteria for an Excessive Heat Warning is a heat index of 105° or greater that will last for two hours or more.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water.

• Outdoor activities should be rescheduled to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

• Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

We have provided a list of the weather alerts in each county.

