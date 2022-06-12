SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot and humid conditions hit much of KELOLAND on Sunday and will continue through Monday.

If you’re planning on heading outside tomorrow, the National Weather Service has some tips on how you can stay safe.

Here are some of their tips:

Reduce strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

Drink plenty of water and make sure it’s not very cold.

Dress light and in light colored clothing.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun.

Eat light, cool, easy to digest foods.

You can view some more of the National Weather Service’s tips by clicking here.

The National Weather Service also has tips when it comes to identifying different heat-related illnesses. Click here to view that info.