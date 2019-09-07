Excel Energy’s 8th Annual Day of Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is Excel Energy’s Day of Service and workers in Sioux falls helped out the community.

Volunteers repaired and painted picnic tables at YMCA Camp Leif Erikson in Sioux Falls. Organizers say it’s important to help out the community.

“There’s so many people that I don’t think spend enough time giving back to the community. It’s really important. It’s really what our communities thrive on and what makes them grow,” Excel Energy Communications Director, Eric Pauly said.

This is the company’s 8th annual day of service.