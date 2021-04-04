Ex-superintendent of Sioux City wastewater plant sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The former superintendent of Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant has been sentenced to three months in prison for his part in a scheme to manipulate water sample test results.

Jay Niday was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. He was also fined $6,000 and must serve two years of supervised probation after he serves his sentence.

Prosecutors said Niday and Patrick Schwarte manipulated chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards. Schwarte, a plant shift supervisor, was sentenced in November to two years probation and a $5,000 fine.