Ex-Salvation Army leader to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update in a case we first told you about seven months ago.

A 41-year old man, who was once the leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills, plans to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges. Javier Moreno was charged in May.

A plea agreement was submitted on Monday. It says Moreno plans to plead guilty to one count of receiving child porn. A factual basis statement was also filed, where Moreno admits he had been viewing and collecting child pornography for years.

The investigation started following a Cybertip in February for images on an online site called Kik Messenger. Investigators later realized they had received a similar tip in October of 2020. Court documents say the images included toddlers.

The IP address associated with the accounts traced back to the Salvation Army Camp, where Moreno lived, along with the office where he worked and his work phone.

A plea date hasn’t been set in the case.