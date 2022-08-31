SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former captain of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is heading to federal prison.

Earlier this month, 41-year-old Javier Moreno was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, followed by eight years of supervised release.

The investigation started following a Cybertip in February 2021 for images on an online site called Kik Messenger. Investigators later realized they had received a similar tip in October of 2020. Court documents say the images included toddlers.

Moreno also admitted to viewing and collecting child pornography for years.