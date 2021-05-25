Ex-Salvation Army leader pleads not guilty to child porn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Related Content Pennington County man faces child pornography charges

Investigators say they seized 46 electronic items during a search this month at the Salvation Army’s Black Hills Camp. The Salvation Army says it has fired Javier Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.

Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area coordinator and lived at the camp in Rapid City. The federal indictment comes after Moreno was charged May 11 by Pennington County prosecutors with one count of possessing, creating or distributing child pornography.