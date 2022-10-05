SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked.

Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.

Court papers say he took the drugs from Landmann- Jungman Memorial Hospital and the Scotland Pharmacy.

According to tax filings, Carstensen was listed as one of three key employees at the Scotland hospital in 2019 and 2020. A document filed with the state says Carstensen voluntarily gave up his pharmacy license earlier this year.